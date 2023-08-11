Huge 47 percent discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro! Check price and offers too

Looking for a feature filled smartphone? We have found just the right one for you. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro. It's a great opportunity for you if you are trying to upgrade your smartphone to one that has all the necessary features. Check the amazing discount on the smartphone along with bank and exchange offers.

Xiaomi 12 Pro discount

According to Amazon, the smartphone originally retails for Rs.84999 but, you can get it for only ₹44999, giving you a massive discount of .47 percent

That's not all! You can get additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deals.

Bank and exchange offers

Get a flat Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.42999. Get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 42999. And get a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on a maximum purchase value of Rs.1000.

Furthermore, you can also avail of exchange deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro and get up to Rs.42749 off by trading in your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and its working condition. You just need to make sure that your old smartphone is working properly and does not have dents or scratches in the body for easy exchange. Also, make sure you enter your area code to verify if the offers are available at your location or not.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. Note that the offer is available on 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage.