Huge 47 percent discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro! Check price and offers too

Amazon is offering massive discounts on Xiaomi 12 Pro. Check offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 21:38 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Get Xiaomi 12 Pro at a hefty price cut range. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Get Xiaomi 12 Pro at a hefty price cut range. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Looking for a feature filled smartphone? We have found just the right one for you. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro. It's a great opportunity for you if you are trying to upgrade your smartphone to one that has all the necessary features. Check the amazing discount on the smartphone along with bank and exchange offers.

Xiaomi 12 Pro discount

According to Amazon, the smartphone originally retails for Rs.84999 but, you can get it for only 44999, giving you a massive discount of .47 percent

That's not all! You can get additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

B09XB8RRMV-1

Bank and exchange offers

Get a flat Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.42999. Get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 42999. And get a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on a maximum purchase value of Rs.1000.

Furthermore, you can also avail of exchange deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro and get up to Rs.42749 off by trading in your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and its working condition. You just need to make sure that your old smartphone is working properly and does not have dents or scratches in the body for easy exchange. Also, make sure you enter your area code to verify if the offers are available at your location or not.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. Note that the offer is available on 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 21:38 IST
Home Mobile News Huge 47 percent discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro! Check price and offers too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets