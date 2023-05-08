Huge discount on compact iPhone! iPhone 12 Mini price crashes under 25000

Flipkart sale has knocked down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to under Rs. 25000. Know how to save the maximum amount on this compact iPhone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 08 2023, 13:36 IST
iPhone 12 Mini price is much cheaper than before with this Flipkart deal. (Pexels)

Haven't ordered anything yet for yourself this sale season? You need to hurry! If you're planning to get a great new smartphone at a discounted price, then Flipkart's Big Savings Days Sale is the perfect place for you-the sale will continue until May 10 only. If you're hoping to upgrade from your old smartphone to a new premium one at a lower price then this sale has several options for you. By trading in your old phone, you can purchase a premium smartphone at an affordable price. The Flipkart Sale offers a range of deals, including a significant discount on the compact iPhone 12 Mini, from its retail price of Rs. 59900.

The iPhone 12 Mini is an excellent option for those who prefer a compact-sized smartphone, as it features a 5.4-inch display and is powered by a powerful A14 Bionic Chip. Its dual-camera setup at the back has two 12MP lenses, and it also offers 5G connectivity at a budget-friendly price. You can now purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 23499, making it an outstanding deal.

iPhone 12 Mini price cut

The offer on the iPhone 12 Mini involves exchanging your old smartphone to receive a substantial discount. During the current Flipkart sale, you can get a 14 percent discount, reducing the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999 from its original cost of Rs. 59900. In addition, there are card offers available that can enhance the deal's value. For SBI credit card EMI transactions, you can receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1250.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 26250 in an exchange deal while buying iPhone 12 Mini in addition to the initial discount. These offers will bring down the price to around Rs. 23499.

All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and find the iPhone 12 Mini. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option, which allows you to choose the brand of phone that you are planning to put in an exchange offer along with its model and IMEI number. Once you provide details, it will give you the exact amount of value you will get on your phone.

First Published Date: 08 May, 13:36 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets