iPhone 12 is available at hefty discount! Grab it before it goes out of stock

With the launch of new iPhone 15, Amazon has announced a massive discount on the iPhone 12. Check discount, price, offer, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 19:14 IST
Apple Event 2023: Check the upgrades expected in iPhone 15 models
1/5 The iPhone 15 series will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place at the 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US. People in India can watch the new iPhone launch event live at 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California). This year, Apple is bringing several new upgrades to the iPhone 15 series vis a vis the iPhone 14 series. (Apple)
2/5 iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is expected to feature Dynamic Island which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The display size may remain 6.1-inch, however, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with A16 Bionic chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. As per leaks, the iPhone 15 may get an upgraded 48MP main sensor. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 15 may have curved edges and it may support a USB-C type charging port. (Pexels)
3/5 iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 Plus may come with a display size of 6.7-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per rumours, the smartphone may feature the A16 Bionic chipset along with 6GB of RAM. It is expected that the battery size will also be increased. It may support a larger 48MP main sensor than the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to feature a USB-C type charging port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
4/5 iPhone 15 Pro: The Pro models are expected to get substantial upgrades such as the new A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. The display size is rumoured to be 6.1 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may come with a new titanium frame that may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessors. It may also get a new action button in place of the mute button. It will also feature  Dynamic Island and a USB-C type port.  (Unsplash)
5/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to have a new  A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. In terms of camera, it may get a  48MP main camera with a new periscope camera that with improve the zooming capabilities. It is expected to feature a  titanium frame which will reduce the weight. Furthermore, it may support an action button, Dynamic Island, and USB-C type charging port. It may also feature a slimmer bezel of 1.5mm thickness. (Unsplash)
On September 12, Apple launched the iPhone 15 series with new features and upgrades. The smartphone is already getting much attention due to its unique features. With new series being made available for sale, E-commerce websites will look to get rid of their stock by rolling out hefty discounts, making it the best time to purchase an iPhone at a reasonable price and amazing deals. Amazon has now reduced the price of the iPhone 12 and it is available at a hugely discounted rate.

iPhone 12 discount

According to Amazon, the original price of the iPhone 12 is Rs.59990, however, now you can get it for only Rs.48990, giving you a massive discount of 18 percent. If you want to buy the product then you'll have to hurry because the stock will run out soon.

iPhone 12 bank offers

On purchasing the iPhone 12, get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940. And get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC bank debit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 35940.

Additionally, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by trading-in your old smartphone and getting up to Rs.24900 off. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. All you have to do is to make sure that the smartphone does not have any defect on the screen and it should be working properly. Also, make sure to enter your area pin code to check if the offer is available. Also read: iPhone 14 Plus price cut after iPhone 15 launch event

Why you should buy the iPhone 12?

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. It supports a dual-camera system which consists of a 12MP main camera. Additionally, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. In terms of battery, it has a 17 hour of video playback.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 19:14 IST
