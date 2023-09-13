iPhone 12 is available at hefty discount! Grab it before it goes out of stock

On September 12, Apple launched the iPhone 15 series with new features and upgrades. The smartphone is already getting much attention due to its unique features. With new series being made available for sale, E-commerce websites will look to get rid of their stock by rolling out hefty discounts, making it the best time to purchase an iPhone at a reasonable price and amazing deals. Amazon has now reduced the price of the iPhone 12 and it is available at a hugely discounted rate.

iPhone 12 discount

According to Amazon, the original price of the iPhone 12 is Rs.59990, however, now you can get it for only Rs.48990, giving you a massive discount of 18 percent. If you want to buy the product then you'll have to hurry because the stock will run out soon.

iPhone 12 bank offers

On purchasing the iPhone 12, get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940. And get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC bank debit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 35940.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08L5TGWD1-1

Additionally, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by trading-in your old smartphone and getting up to Rs.24900 off. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. All you have to do is to make sure that the smartphone does not have any defect on the screen and it should be working properly. Also, make sure to enter your area pin code to check if the offer is available. Also read: iPhone 14 Plus price cut after iPhone 15 launch event

Why you should buy the iPhone 12?

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. It supports a dual-camera system which consists of a 12MP main camera. Additionally, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. In terms of battery, it has a 17 hour of video playback.