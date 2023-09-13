iPhone 14 Plus price cut after iPhone 15 launch event

Apple launched its new iPhone 15 series on September 12 in which it introduced four new models. During the Apple launch event in 2023, as part of the announcement, iPhone prices from previous generations were reduced by a substantial amount. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 prices were reduced during the event. If you are planning to buy a previous year's iPhone model, then this is the right time as the iPhone 14 Plus prices are reduced and Apple is also offering various offers that can further give you more discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus price reduction

Last year Apple launched the iPhone 14 Plus which was priced at $899 in the US for the 128GB version. Now, the price has been reduced to $799 at the Apple event. Also, the iPhone 14 Plus price in India has been reduced from Rs. 89900 to Rs.79900. This is a great opportunity for buyers to take benefit of the price reduction and invest in a premium range smartphone.

iPhone 14 Plus offers

On the purchase of iPhone 14 Plus, get Rs.4000 instant savings by using an eligible HDFC bank card in Apple store India. Additionally, you can avail no no-cost EMI over 3 or 6 months from most leading banks.

Buyers can also exchange their old smartphones with the new iPhone 14 Plus and further reduce the price by up to ₹55700. Also read: iPhone 15 price in US, UK, India, UAE and more: Check Apple event 2023 announcement

Why you should buy iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display which is similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The smartphone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and supports 26 hours of video playback. It comes with a dual-camera system with a 12 MP main camera and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. The smartphone also comes with crash detection and it also sends emergency SOS through satellite.

Now that the new iPhone 15 series has been launched, all its predecessor models will experience a massive price cut that will make them more reasonably priced.