iPhone 15 leak reveals bad news for fans! Smartphone may be delayed

Earlier, it was reported that iPhone 15 series launch might get postponed but the reason for the delay was not revealed by the company. However, a new leak has now surfaced that has shed more light on the problems the company is facing and additionally, it claims that while the availability might be affected, the launch timeline will remain the same.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is struggling with the display manufacturing of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and it can affect the availability of the new iPhone devices.

Another report by MacRumors, revealed that iPhone 15 Pro models may feature slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the decrease in bezel size is responsible for this particular issue. Not only is it creating problems in the in-house displays of Apple but also the screens made by LG Display.

The same problem was faced by the Apple Watch Series 7 when the display size caused a delay in its launch by a month. However, a thing to note here is that there will be no delay in the launch of the iPhone 15 series, The Information reports.

The Bank of America global securities analyst Wamsi Mohan suggested that Apple's iPhone 15 devices could be delayed by a "few weeks," but no reason was stated. Now, it seems like the analyst was tipped about the display manufacturing issue. However, it appears that it only referred to the availability timeline.

The trouble does not end for Apple here. The company might face another challenge of supply shortage on one of the Pro models of iPhone 15. After launch, there is always an issue of supply getting sold quickly and users have to wait for months for the restock. Now, due to the manufacturing problem, this year Apple may also face holiday quarter revenue lower than expected, just like the previous year.

Now, let's explore what we can expect in Apple iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 expected specs

The iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port and all four models are expected to get a 48MP camera. The iPhone 15 and Plus could get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may get the more powerful A17 Bionic chip. It is also being rumoured that Apple might launch an even more expensive version of the iPhone 15 in the “Ultra” version in 2024, as per Apple tracker Mark Gurman.