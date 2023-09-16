Icon

iPhone 15 pre-order window is open! Check sale date, offers, and discounts too

Apple iPhone 15 pre-order window opened yesterday, September 15, at 5:30 PM. Before you book your iPhone, know when these smartphones, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, go on sale.

By: HT TECH
Sep 16 2023, 10:33 IST
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 15
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
Know all about the iPhone 15 pre-order scheme. Also check sale date, offers, and discounts. (Bloomberg)

For all those who were impressed by the iPhone 15 series, the time for the tough decision is here. The iPhone 15 pre-order window opened yesterday, September 15 at 5:30 PM and will continue to stay open till it goes on sale. This time period is crucial for those who want to buy any of these iPhone models, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, since there is a chance that they can get a good discount or a bank offer on their purchase and might save a few bucks as a result of it. But for that, you first need to know the kind of discounts that are available and where exactly you can get them. More importantly, you also need to know the iPhone 15 sale date since that's when your time runs out for all these offers.

iPhone 15 series prices

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 109900. Coming to iPhone 15 Plus, the price starts at Rs. 89900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 99900, and the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs. 119900.

The iPhone 15 Pro price starts at Rs. 134900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 144900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs. 164900, and the 1TB variant can be bought for Rs. 184900. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 for the 256GB variant, while you will have to pay Rs. 179900 and Rs. 199900 for the 512GB and the 1TB variant, respectively.

iPhone 15 discounts and offers

Flipkart is offering a discount of 5000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions while purchasing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Buyers with HDFC Bank debit cards can also enjoy this discount on taking the EMI transaction option. However, there are no offers for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the Apple India online store, buyers can find offers for all of the iPhone variants. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get a discount of Rs. 6000 on using HDFC cards, while non-Pro models will fetch a discount of Rs. 5000.

Further, the Apple online store is also offering trade-in deals up to Rs. 67800 in instant discount in exchange for old smartphones. However, do note that Apple calculates the exchange value of your smartphone and it is dependent on the price of the smartphone, how old it is, and its condition. Based on these factors, you may or may not get the upper ceiling of this deal, so do check the amount you're getting before going ahead with it.

iPhone 15 sale date

The iPhone 15 series goes on sale starting September 22, which is one full week from the day when the pre-orders began. So you do have some time to contemplate and figure out which offer and which iPhone suits both your needs as well as your wallet and then make your decision.

16 Sep, 10:33 IST
