iPhone 15 pre-order window is open! Check sale date, offers, and discounts too

For all those who were impressed by the iPhone 15 series, the time for the tough decision is here. The iPhone 15 pre-order window opened yesterday, September 15 at 5:30 PM and will continue to stay open till it goes on sale. This time period is crucial for those who want to buy any of these iPhone models, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, since there is a chance that they can get a good discount or a bank offer on their purchase and might save a few bucks as a result of it. But for that, you first need to know the kind of discounts that are available and where exactly you can get them. More importantly, you also need to know the iPhone 15 sale date since that's when your time runs out for all these offers.

iPhone 15 series prices

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 109900. Coming to iPhone 15 Plus, the price starts at Rs. 89900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 99900, and the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs. 119900.

The iPhone 15 Pro price starts at Rs. 134900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 144900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs. 164900, and the 1TB variant can be bought for Rs. 184900. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 for the 256GB variant, while you will have to pay Rs. 179900 and Rs. 199900 for the 512GB and the 1TB variant, respectively.

iPhone 15 discounts and offers

Flipkart is offering a discount of ₹5000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions while purchasing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Buyers with HDFC Bank debit cards can also enjoy this discount on taking the EMI transaction option. However, there are no offers for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the Apple India online store, buyers can find offers for all of the iPhone variants. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get a discount of Rs. 6000 on using HDFC cards, while non-Pro models will fetch a discount of Rs. 5000.

Further, the Apple online store is also offering trade-in deals up to Rs. 67800 in instant discount in exchange for old smartphones. However, do note that Apple calculates the exchange value of your smartphone and it is dependent on the price of the smartphone, how old it is, and its condition. Based on these factors, you may or may not get the upper ceiling of this deal, so do check the amount you're getting before going ahead with it.

iPhone 15 sale date

The iPhone 15 series goes on sale starting September 22, which is one full week from the day when the pre-orders began. So you do have some time to contemplate and figure out which offer and which iPhone suits both your needs as well as your wallet and then make your decision.