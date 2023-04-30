iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max set to get this unexpected, but exciting, feature

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get an unexpected feature. Know what is coming.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 18:46 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Phone 15 Pro
View all Images
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a much faster USB-C port. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

Apple is set to bring an unexpected feature to the top-end flagship models, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this year. The powerful A17 Bionic chipset, new Titanium chassis design, and the 48MP camera are just a few of the much-speculated features that are set to come on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also, it's not a secret anymore that Apple is planning to introduce USB-C port to the forthcoming series for the first time ever. This will ditch the classic Lightning port on iPhones and it will increase data speed.

Now, thanks to this latest leak, an unexpected, but quite exciting, upgrade has been revealed. As per a Forbes' report, leakster @analyst941, who had last year successfully leaked that the Dynamic Island was coming to the iPhone 14 Pro ahead of launch, has now suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro's port will be Thunderbolt 3. "I know there's a lot of speculation in our community, but it's TB3," the tipster said.

How fast is it? Thunderbolt 3 boasts an impressive transfer speed of up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps), equivalent to 5000 megabytes per second (MBps), the report suggested. It added that this is a significant upgrade compared to the USB 2.0 speeds of the Lightning port found on all current iPhones, which can only reach 480 megabits per second or 0.48 Gbps/60 MBps.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Significance of Thunderbolt port on iPhone 15 Pro

The leak suggests that the presence of the Thunderbolt port on the iPhone 15 Pro models is mainly being done due to a new feature for videographers that will support 4K output to monitors. While this feature will require iOS 17, it's currently considered a niche capability according to the source.

It is uncertain whether the new features will allow games or movies to be displayed on a standard monitor or TV without Apple TV or AirPlay. However, this could pave the way for multi-display support like that of the iPad Pros, which can be connected to monitors to expand the workspace, the Forbes report added.

However, it will be interesting to know how accurate these leaked upgrades will be when Apple rolls out the iPhone 15 Pro models.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 18:33 IST
