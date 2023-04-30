iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max set to get this unexpected, but exciting, feature

Apple is set to bring an unexpected feature to the top-end flagship models, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this year. The powerful A17 Bionic chipset, new Titanium chassis design, and the 48MP camera are just a few of the much-speculated features that are set to come on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also, it's not a secret anymore that Apple is planning to introduce USB-C port to the forthcoming series for the first time ever. This will ditch the classic Lightning port on iPhones and it will increase data speed.

Now, thanks to this latest leak, an unexpected, but quite exciting, upgrade has been revealed. As per a Forbes' report, leakster @analyst941, who had last year successfully leaked that the Dynamic Island was coming to the iPhone 14 Pro ahead of launch, has now suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro's port will be Thunderbolt 3. "I know there's a lot of speculation in our community, but it's TB3," the tipster said.

How fast is it? Thunderbolt 3 boasts an impressive transfer speed of up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps), equivalent to 5000 megabytes per second (MBps), the report suggested. It added that this is a significant upgrade compared to the USB 2.0 speeds of the Lightning port found on all current iPhones, which can only reach 480 megabits per second or 0.48 Gbps/60 MBps.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Significance of Thunderbolt port on iPhone 15 Pro

The leak suggests that the presence of the Thunderbolt port on the iPhone 15 Pro models is mainly being done due to a new feature for videographers that will support 4K output to monitors. While this feature will require iOS 17, it's currently considered a niche capability according to the source.

It is uncertain whether the new features will allow games or movies to be displayed on a standard monitor or TV without Apple TV or AirPlay. However, this could pave the way for multi-display support like that of the iPad Pros, which can be connected to monitors to expand the workspace, the Forbes report added.

However, it will be interesting to know how accurate these leaked upgrades will be when Apple rolls out the iPhone 15 Pro models.