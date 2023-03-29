iPhone 15 SIM is DEAD? Apple takes shocking step, says report

Since the turn of the year, the news around Apple iPhone 15 series has really started heating up. And it could be very bad news for potential users of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. It has been reported that iPhone 15 SIM is dead, according to a report. It would disappoint all those who are used to having a physical SIM in their handsets and prefer it that way.

Notably, iPhone 15 is expected to offer substantial upgrades over the iPhone 14, such as a periscope camera, solid state buttons, titanium frame and more. It was earlier revealed that the iPhone 15 series would feature the USB Type-C port, instead of its proprietary lightning port, which meant legacy iPhone owners would have their lightning cables rendered useless.

SIM-less iPhone 15

A leakster has suggested that iPhone users who wish to switch to the iPhone 15 would have to ditch their physical SIM cards. According to a report by French website iGeneration, Apple could launch the iPhone 15 series without a physical SIM slot in France this year. Although Apple already ditched the physical SIM starting with the iPhone 14 series, the move was limited to the US and the rest of the world got iPhones with a dedicated SIM slot.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

According to MacRumors, if the iPhone 15's SIM slot is removed in France, it could be removed in some other European countries too as Apple usually sells one model in several European countries.

Why an eSIM?

Apple introduced the eSIM in iPhones starting with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR, making it the first time an iPhone had dual-SIM capabilities. But why does Apple prefer the eSIM? Well, the company says that the eSIM is more secure and easier to connect. Moreover, it allows you to use a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

Other changes coming to iPhone 15

According to a recent report by MacRumors, news aggregator account "yeux1122" has revealed on the Korean Naver blog that the iPhone 15 standard models could miss out on the LTPO display. As a result, features like the ProMotion display could be absent from the upcoming flagships.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.