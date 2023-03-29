iPhone 15 SIM is DEAD? Apple takes shocking step, says report

iPhone 15 SIM is dead, says report. The upcoming iPhone series is set to kill off the physical SIM slot in several countries, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 12:21 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 launch is expected in September. 2023 at an Apple event. (Unsplash)

Since the turn of the year, the news around Apple iPhone 15 series has really started heating up. And it could be very bad news for potential users of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. It has been reported that iPhone 15 SIM is dead, according to a report. It would disappoint all those who are used to having a physical SIM in their handsets and prefer it that way.

Notably, iPhone 15 is expected to offer substantial upgrades over the iPhone 14, such as a periscope camera, solid state buttons, titanium frame and more. It was earlier revealed that the iPhone 15 series would feature the USB Type-C port, instead of its proprietary lightning port, which meant legacy iPhone owners would have their lightning cables rendered useless.

SIM-less iPhone 15

A leakster has suggested that iPhone users who wish to switch to the iPhone 15 would have to ditch their physical SIM cards. According to a report by French website iGeneration, Apple could launch the iPhone 15 series without a physical SIM slot in France this year. Although Apple already ditched the physical SIM starting with the iPhone 14 series, the move was limited to the US and the rest of the world got iPhones with a dedicated SIM slot.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to MacRumors, if the iPhone 15's SIM slot is removed in France, it could be removed in some other European countries too as Apple usually sells one model in several European countries.

Why an eSIM?

Apple introduced the eSIM in iPhones starting with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR, making it the first time an iPhone had dual-SIM capabilities. But why does Apple prefer the eSIM? Well, the company says that the eSIM is more secure and easier to connect. Moreover, it allows you to use a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

Other changes coming to iPhone 15

According to a recent report by MacRumors, news aggregator account "yeux1122" has revealed on the Korean Naver blog that the iPhone 15 standard models could miss out on the LTPO display. As a result, features like the ProMotion display could be absent from the upcoming flagships.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 11:57 IST
