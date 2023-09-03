iPhone 15 USB-C: Mark Gurman lists 4 benefits of the big change that Apple fought against

  • Apple will likely kill off its lightning connector and launch the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C port.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 21:15 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
All the 4 iPhones, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely sport the USB-C port. (Bloomberg)

The changeover from the old and trusted lightning port to the iPhone 15 USB-C port is now more or less fully confirmed. Apple had fought against the change for a long time, but gave it up after the European Union laid down the law. There was no way a company could fight the law of the land, in this case the EU, and come out on top.

Now, in his latest Power-on newsletter today, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman stated that Apple would have preferred to carry on with its old iPhone charging port and cable till the very end when the technology would be so far advanced that there would be no requirement for it at all. But that did not happen.

Now, that it had to give way, Gurman says, it is not in Apple's institutional memory to roll out the new USB-C charging cable in a bitter manner. What Apple is likely to do is launch it with much fanfare and indicate to all its many benefits. In fact, whenever Apple rolls out any new product, it plays up its benefits as much as possible. After all, this was one of the changes that users had been demanding the most as it would solve a huge number of charging problems for them.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

So, when Apple launches the iPhone 15 series on September 12, you will see all the 4 iPhones, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (and, if it is launched, the iPhone 15 Ultra too) will sport the USB-C connectors.

Gurman has listed 4 benefits of iPhone 15 USB-C port:

1. Customers will be able to use a single charging cable for iPhones, Macs and iPads.

2. It will bring breakthrough data transfer speed increases for the new high-end iPhone models.

3. Phones will charge faster in some instances.

4. These iPhones will finally be compatible with chargers used by billions of non-Apple devices.

The Apple event is set for September 12 and HT Tech will cover the event live. So stay tuned for much more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 20:54 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 USB-C: Mark Gurman lists 4 benefits of the big change that Apple fought against
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets