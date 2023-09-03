iPhone 15 USB-C: Mark Gurman lists 4 benefits of the big change that Apple fought against

The changeover from the old and trusted lightning port to the iPhone 15 USB-C port is now more or less fully confirmed. Apple had fought against the change for a long time, but gave it up after the European Union laid down the law. There was no way a company could fight the law of the land, in this case the EU, and come out on top.

Now, in his latest Power-on newsletter today, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman stated that Apple would have preferred to carry on with its old iPhone charging port and cable till the very end when the technology would be so far advanced that there would be no requirement for it at all. But that did not happen.

Now, that it had to give way, Gurman says, it is not in Apple's institutional memory to roll out the new USB-C charging cable in a bitter manner. What Apple is likely to do is launch it with much fanfare and indicate to all its many benefits. In fact, whenever Apple rolls out any new product, it plays up its benefits as much as possible. After all, this was one of the changes that users had been demanding the most as it would solve a huge number of charging problems for them.

So, when Apple launches the iPhone 15 series on September 12, you will see all the 4 iPhones, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (and, if it is launched, the iPhone 15 Ultra too) will sport the USB-C connectors.

Gurman has listed 4 benefits of iPhone 15 USB-C port:

1. Customers will be able to use a single charging cable for iPhones, Macs and iPads.

2. It will bring breakthrough data transfer speed increases for the new high-end iPhone models.

3. Phones will charge faster in some instances.

4. These iPhones will finally be compatible with chargers used by billions of non-Apple devices.

The Apple event is set for September 12 and HT Tech will cover the event live. So stay tuned for much more.