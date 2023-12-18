iPhone 17 Pro Max tipped to get 48MP camera optimised for Apple Vision Pro; Know what’s coming

Rumours abound about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is set to launch in 2025, are now surfacing, and the spotlight is on its potential groundbreaking camera enhancements. While most speculation currently centres on the imminent iPhone 16 that is slated for release in 2024, industry analyst Jeff Pu has recently shed light on the potential camera features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - New 48MP camera coming?

According to Pu, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is poised to introduce a 48MP periscope telephoto camera among its rear camera array, specifically optimised for video recording for the Apple Vision Pro. This report follows the rollout of the Spatial Video Capture feature on the iPhone 15 Pro models that allows the iPhone to capture 3D videos which can be viewed on the Vision Pro headset. Despite the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max being nearly two years away, it's important to note that Apple's plans may still be subject to finalisation, MacRumors reported.

Details about the specific improvements and differentiators of the Pro Max model within the 2025 iPhone lineup remain scarce, as Pu refrains from delving into further specifics. The focus, however, is on the substantial upgrade expected in the camera department.

Taking a look at the current iPhone models, the latest flagship handset boasts a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear. The iPhone 15 Pro, sharing the same camera specifications except for a standard 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, also features spatial video recording capabilities with 3D depth.

Other camera upgrades

With the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max rumoured to sport a 48MP ultrawide camera in the following year, anticipation builds for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is speculated to feature three 48MP cameras integrated into the rear module- a configuration signalling a high-end imaging setup.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope telephoto camera utilises a tetra prism design, enhancing optical zoom capabilities within a more compact form factor by employing a folded glass structure to reflect light. Additional rumours hint at the possibility of iPhones incorporating a 10x tetraprism lens, though whether this will be part of the iPhone 17 Pro Max or a subsequent series remains uncertain.

It's crucial to bear in mind that the landscape of technology can evolve significantly over two years, and leaks should be approached with caution until closer to the iPhone 17's official launch. Nevertheless, it appears that Apple's commitment to advancing mobile photography will persist as a central theme for the upcoming handset series.