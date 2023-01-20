Massive savings! Grab iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A33, Xiaomi 11T Pro on Amazon NOW

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale can help you save lots of money on several smartphone models. From Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A33, to Xiaomi 11T Pro- check offers here.

Hurry! Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will be ending today, January 20, 2023. If you want to buy a new smartphone, the sale offer is not to be missed. Amazon is offering whopping and attractive offers on several smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, among others. From massive discounts to exchange and bank offers, you can opt for all of them to ensure huge savings for yourself. Here is a list of handsets with amazing offers that you can consider buying. Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A33, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more- check list below.

1. Apple iPhone 12: Powered by A14 Bionic chipset, the 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is available on Amazon at a discount of 14 percent. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 55900 from Rs. 64900. You can opt for exchange offer to avail another up to Rs. 18050 off on the cost of the device. Amazon is not offering any bank offer on the iPhone 12.

2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Currently available at a discount of 19 percent, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A33 can be grabbed for Rs. 27499 against Rs. 33990 on Amazon. On exchange you can save up to Rs. 18050 more on the device. Amazon is offering bank offers too on the phone for the SBI Credit Card holders.

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: The device with 6.67 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more is available on Amazon at a discount of 25 percent. You can get the phone for Rs. 40999 against Rs. 54999 today. On exchange, further up to Rs. 22050 can be saved on the device. Bank offers can be availed too.

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29990 from Rs. 74999. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone further by up to Rs. 18050.

5. Oppo F21s Pro 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 19 percent for Rs. 25999 against Rs. 31999 on Amazon. On exchange, you can get another up to Rs. 18050 off on the phone. The ecommerce platform is also offering bank offers on the phone.