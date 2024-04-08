 Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Which smartphone packs more punch for under Rs. 35000? | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Which smartphone packs more punch for under Rs. 35000?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro go head-to-head in the mid-range market. Discover which smartphone offers better value under Rs. 35000 in our comparison.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 14:12 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Which mid-range smartphone delivers better performance? (Motorola, Amazon)

Motorola recently introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G in India with a wave of upgrades over its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 40. These upgrades include a robust 125W fast charging capability, a dedicated telephoto camera, an enhanced selfie camera, and more. Priced starting at Rs. 31999, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is poised to challenge the competition in the mid-range segment. One of its primary rivals is the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, priced similarly and offering impressive specifications. In this comparison, we will compare both phones to determine which one provides better value for money.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Redmi Note 13 Pro: Specs Comparison

Design: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a sleek design with a 3D curved display and minimum bezels for a premium feel. Its vegan leather finish adds both elegance and durability, making it a refined pick. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, stands out among its variations in Coral Purple, Midnight Black, and Arctic White thanks to its elegant glass back panel and eye-catching tri-colour camera system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Display: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED 3D display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a visually immersive experience. With support for up to 2,000 nits peak brightness and HDR10+, it delivers vivid visuals. The display also incorporates SGS Eye Protection technology and Edge ambient lighting for notifications, claiming to be the world's first and only True colour display validated by Pantone.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes equipped with a similar 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. It boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

Performance: Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on the latest 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, promising swift performance. In comparison, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, ensuring efficient operation. With multiple storage options and respective UI layers, both devices cater to diverse user preferences.

Camera: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with an aperture of f/1.4, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 50MP front camera.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes with a powerful 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 OIS+EIS sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it packs a 16MP punch-hole front camera.

Battery: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and supports rapid fast charging with a 125W wired charger, along with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. However, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes bundled with a 68W wired charger. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro offers a big 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In short, both the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offer compelling features and performance within the mid-range smartphone segment. Depending on individual preferences regarding design, display, camera, and battery, consumers can make an informed choice to suit their needs and budget.

