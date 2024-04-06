Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024: Check discounts on Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and more

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 has commenced in India, marking the 14th anniversary of the global brand's journey. This celebration brings forth exciting discounts on a wide array of Xiaomi and Redmi products, ranging from smartphones to Smart TVs and AIoT devices. The festival, which began on Saturday, promises a week-long extravaganza of slashed prices and enticing deals.

Customers can dive into a plethora of discounted offerings, with products available at prices lower than their launch tags. The festival is not just about individual product discounts; bundle offers are also up for grabs, allowing customers to save even more on multiple purchases. Xiaomi enthusiasts can seize these offers until April 12, ensuring ample time to explore and make their desired purchases.

For those eyeing smartphones, the Xiaomi 14 is now priced attractively at Rs. 59,999, down from its original Rs. 69,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G receives a significant price cut, now available at Rs. 28,999 compared to its launch price of Rs. 31,999. The deals extend beyond smartphones, with the Redmi Pad 6 and Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 receiving notable discounts as well.

Combo offers further sweeten the deal, allowing customers to enjoy additional savings on bundled purchases. For instance, two Redmi Watch 3 Active units are available at a reduced price of Rs. 4,999, while the Redmi Note 13 5G (12GB + 256GB) and Redmi Buds 5 bundle offer presents an enticing deal at Rs. 23,798.

To avail of these exclusive offers, customers can visit the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 landing page on the company's official website or explore deals on popular e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Additionally, discounts are also applicable at Xiaomi Home and Xiaomi Retail stores, ensuring accessibility for all Xiaomi fans. Hurry, as these exciting deals await only until April 12!

