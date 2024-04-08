 Motorola Edge 50 Pro Flipkart deal: First sale starting April 9, check early bird offers | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Flipkart deal: First sale starting April 9, check early bird offers

Motorola has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India, succeeding the Edge 40 Pro. Available in three captivating color options, the Edge 50 Pro offers premium features and performance.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 07:19 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India, marking the successor to last year's Edge 40 Pro. Available in striking Moon Light Pearl, Luxe Lavender, and Black Beauty color variants, the Edge 50 Pro promises a premium experience for users.

Limited-Time Deal on Flipkart

Flipkart has announced an exclusive limited-time deal on the Moon Light Pearl variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The offer is set to kick off on April 8 at 7:00 PM IST, giving eager customers a chance to grab this cutting-edge device at an attractive price point.

Sale Details

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is slated to go on sale starting April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and various leading retail outlets across the country. With its IP68 rating, users can expect durability and reliability from this flagship smartphone.

Pricing and Early Bird Offers

The base variant of the Edge 50 Pro, featuring 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, is priced at 31,999, while the 12 GB RAM variant with the same storage configuration comes with a price tag of 35,999. Additionally, customers can enjoy an instant discount of 2,250 on HDFC Bank cards, along with an extra 2,000 discount as an exchange bonus. For early birds, the 8 GB RAM variant will be available at 27,999, and the 12 GB variant at 31,999 for a limited period.

Impressive Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display, offering a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, it houses a robust 4,500mAh battery supported by 125W TurboPower charging technology and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the Edge 50 Pro shines with a versatile setup, including a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, users can capture stunning selfies and engage in high-quality video chats with the 50 MP autofocus front camera.

Advanced Features

Backed by Moto Ai technology, the Edge 50 Pro ensures exceptional performance in both photography and videography. Additionally, the smartphone features Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 07:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets