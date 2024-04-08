Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here’s all details

As the tech world gears up for Google's annual I/O conference on May 14, speculation swirls around the anticipated debut of the Google Pixel 8a, the latest addition to Google's Pixel A series. While Google has remained tight-lipped about the potential unveiling, recent murmurs from reliable sources hint at what's to come, including an estimated price range.

Google Pixel 8a: Rumored Launch and Pricing

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, who's renowned for accurate predictions in the tech sphere, the Pixel 8a is slated for a May launch, aligning neatly with Google's flagship event. Brar suggests that consumers may expect to shell out between $500 and $550 for the new device, translating to roughly Rs. 41648 to Rs. 45813 for Indian buyers. This pricing strategy would likely mirror previous Google Pixel A series models, aiming to keep the device accessible to a broad range of users.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to launch soon: Specs, camera and all details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 8a: Expected Specifications

While concrete details remain scarce, leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 8a's specifications offer enticing glimpses into its potential capabilities. Among the highlights is a purported 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display boasting an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, promising fluid visuals and smooth interactions for users.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to pack a punch with the Tensor G3 chipset, a powerhouse chip also found in its higher-end counterparts, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, speculation suggests that Google may tweak the chip configuration, potentially incorporating IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) technology for enhanced performance.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme C65 and more- Smartphones launched this week [6 April 2024]

Battery life is expected to receive a boost, with whispers indicating a larger 4,500mAh battery compared to its predecessor's 4,385mAh capacity. This upgrade, coupled with support for 27W fast charging, promises users extended usage without the hassle of frequent recharges.

On the imaging front, early leaks suggest a familiar camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive vistas. Selfie enthusiasts can anticipate a reliable 13MP front camera to capture their best angles.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Flipkart deal: First sale starting April 9, check early bird offers

As anticipation mounts and the tech community eagerly awaits further details, the Google Pixel 8a stands poised to make its mark as a compelling mid-range contender, blending performance, affordability, and Google's signature innovation.