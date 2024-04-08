 Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here’s all details | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here’s all details

Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to launch in May. Discover anticipated features, leaks, and estimated pricing for this upcoming mid-range offering.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 12:33 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 8a
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 8a
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 8a
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8a
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8a is anticipated to be released on May 14, with pricing and specs leaked online before its official launch event. (Google )

As the tech world gears up for Google's annual I/O conference on May 14, speculation swirls around the anticipated debut of the Google Pixel 8a, the latest addition to Google's Pixel A series. While Google has remained tight-lipped about the potential unveiling, recent murmurs from reliable sources hint at what's to come, including an estimated price range.

Google Pixel 8a: Rumored Launch and Pricing

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, who's renowned for accurate predictions in the tech sphere, the Pixel 8a is slated for a May launch, aligning neatly with Google's flagship event. Brar suggests that consumers may expect to shell out between $500 and $550 for the new device, translating to roughly Rs. 41648 to Rs. 45813 for Indian buyers. This pricing strategy would likely mirror previous Google Pixel A series models, aiming to keep the device accessible to a broad range of users.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to launch soon: Specs, camera and all details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 8a: Expected Specifications

While concrete details remain scarce, leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 8a's specifications offer enticing glimpses into its potential capabilities. Among the highlights is a purported 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display boasting an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, promising fluid visuals and smooth interactions for users.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to pack a punch with the Tensor G3 chipset, a powerhouse chip also found in its higher-end counterparts, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, speculation suggests that Google may tweak the chip configuration, potentially incorporating IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) technology for enhanced performance.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme C65 and more- Smartphones launched this week [6 April 2024]

Battery life is expected to receive a boost, with whispers indicating a larger 4,500mAh battery compared to its predecessor's 4,385mAh capacity. This upgrade, coupled with support for 27W fast charging, promises users extended usage without the hassle of frequent recharges.

On the imaging front, early leaks suggest a familiar camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive vistas. Selfie enthusiasts can anticipate a reliable 13MP front camera to capture their best angles.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Flipkart deal: First sale starting April 9, check early bird offers

As anticipation mounts and the tech community eagerly awaits further details, the Google Pixel 8a stands poised to make its mark as a compelling mid-range contender, blending performance, affordability, and Google's signature innovation.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 12:32 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of launch in May: Here’s all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets