Poco M6 5G with 90Hz display launched at Rs. 9499 in India; Check out the specs and features

Expanding its already vast portfolio of affordable smartphones, Poco has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco M6 5G. The launch of this smartphone follows the success of the previous Poco phone, the Poco M6 Pro 5G. according to the company, the Poco M6 5G “is set to disrupt the 5G smartphone sector once again.” The smartphone packs features like MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, 90Hz display, and 5G connectivity.

At launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “Now, with the introduction of the POCO M6 5G, we are committed to carrying forward this legacy and continuing our mission of making 5G technology accessible to all.”

From features and specifications to price, know all about the new Poco M6 5G.

Poco M6 5G: Features and specifications

The new Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection against accidental drops. It also features TÜV flicker-free certification to safeguard against eye strain.

The smartphone weighs 195 grams and has 168mm x 77.91mm x 8.19mm dimensions. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It operates at a clock speed of 2.2GHz and 2.0GHz, using a blend of 2X Arm Cortex-A76 and 6X Arm Cortex-A55 cores respectively. The RAM can be expanded up to a massive 16GB using the Turbo RAM feature. The Poco M6 5G runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The company claims that the Poco M6 5G has an AnTuTu score of 428K+.

On the back, there's a 50MP AI dual-camera system with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology that combines four pixels into one. The rear camera supports time-lapse videos and can record at 1080p resolution at 30 fps. There's also a 5MP AI selfie camera on the front.

The Poco M6 5G features a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 18W fast charging. However, it is bundled with a 10W USB Type C-type charger. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M6 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M6 5G will be available on Flipkart starting 12:00 PM IST on December 26, 2023, in two colours: Orion Blue and Galactic Black. It starts at Rs. 9499. For customers buying Poco M6 5G, there's an additional 50GB of data, exclusively available for Airtel prepaid users.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9499, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 10499. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12499 after a Rs. 1000 offer with ICICI Debit/ Credit cards/ EMI transactions or an equivalent product exchange offer.