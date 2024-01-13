Icon

Poco X6 Pro launched in the premium mid-range segment; touts standout gaming experience

Poco introduces Poco X6 Pro, the latest addition to its acclaimed X series. Boasting the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor and innovative features, the X6 Pro aims to redefine performance benchmarks in the competitive smartphone market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2024, 09:55 IST
Poco X6 Pro
Meet the Poco X6 Pro – a powerhouse in the premium mid-range segment. It features cutting-edge technology and gaming-centric optimizations. (Flipkart)
Poco X6 Pro
Meet the Poco X6 Pro – a powerhouse in the premium mid-range segment. It features cutting-edge technology and gaming-centric optimizations. (Flipkart)

POCO has recently made the global debut of its new POCO X6 series, targeting the premium mid-range segment with a focus on delivering top-notch performance. Notably, POCO India experienced remarkable growth in 2023, securing the top position on Flipkart and gaining popularity among Gen Z consumers, the company claimed. The X series, particularly the well-received POCO X5 Pro and X5, have become integral to the brand's identity. The latest addition to the X series is the POCO X6 Pro, featuring notable upgrades.

POCO X6 Pro is a powerhouse that packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, promising impressive speed and performance. Enhanced RAM and ROM capabilities, including LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0, contribute to faster read speeds and expanded storage space. Running on the Xiaomi Hyper OS, this device ensures a streamlined user experience with minimal space consumption. The X6 Pro incorporates Wild Boost Optimization 2.0, a gaming tuning algorithm designed to elevate game performance and responsiveness.

In the pursuit of sustained speed and performance, the X6 Pro boasts a flagship-level cooling system and dual gaming antennas to facilitate a lag-free gaming experience. The device positions itself as a contender in setting new performance benchmarks, aiming to establish dominance as a formidable player in the competitive smartphone market.

Building on the success of its predecessors and riding the wave of POCO's growth in the Indian market, the X6 Pro aligns with the brand's commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance devices. With its advanced features and gaming-centric optimizations, POCO aims to captivate smartphone enthusiasts and solidify its position in the ever-evolving mobile landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 09:55 IST
