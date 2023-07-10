Sale Alert! Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro with this delightful price cut

Amazon is offering a stunning deal on Oppo Reno7 Pro. Here are some of the splendid features of the smartphone. The Oppo Reno7 Pro featured a triple camera setup which includes 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 32MP Front Camera. You also get 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max Processor. The smartphone also comes with a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery. The smartphone is available in two different stylish colours to enhance its look. Now. get the details about the deal and also know how you can save the maximum amount through this Oppo Reno 7 Pro deal on Amazon.

Discount

Amazon is offering a 21% initial discount on Oppo Reno7 Pro. With the initial discount available you can buy it for just Rs. 37999 instead of Rs. 47990.There are several more offers to make the deal more favourable for you.

Exchange deal

On amazon you also get up to Rs.35950 discount as an exchange deal. For this you just have to trade in your old smartphone. Exchange deal will depend on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You can check the exchange availability by entering your area pin code.

Bank Offers

Amazon also offers several banks offers to reduce the price of the smartphone even more. Here is the list of the bank offers available on Amazon.

1. You can get a flat Rs.1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2.Custmers can also get a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.40000

3. Amazon also offers a flat Rs.4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.50000

4. The bank offer also includes a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.