Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch SOON! Check price and specs

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch is imminent! Google Play Console certification has recently revealed the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, which is listed with the model number SM-M546B and some of its key specifications. Before this, the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification and support page on Samsung's official website almost confirmed the news. It also suggested some specifications and features for the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G that you may get. Read on to know all about the upcoming Samsung F-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Expected specs and features at a glance

According to information on Google Play Console, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will feature the Exynos s5e8835 processor, which is on par with the Exynos 1380. It suggests that the chipset includes four Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2GHz. It will run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

The Google Play Console listing for the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G also includes a rendered image, revealing a center-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels. The smartphone will have a display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a screen density of 450 DPI. On the back, a vertical triple-camera setup can be seen.

Before this, tipster Abhishek Yadav took to Twitter to reveal that Galaxy F54 5G is expected to get a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. For photography, it may get a 108MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) support coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera for photography, the leak suggested. It is also expected to pack a large 6000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch date

The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is yet to revealed. However, the tipster had suggested that Samsung may release this F-series smartphone by the last week of April. Although the official price will be revealed with the launch of the smartphone, the leakster suggests that the Galaxy F54 5G will be priced at more than Rs. 23000 in India.