Samsung Galaxy S23 entire spec sheet also leaks! Not many changes this year?

Samsung Galaxy S23 spec sheet leaks too and there is a lot of new stuff. Know all details here.

If you are planning to get the upcoming Galaxy S23 series from Samsung, you need not wait anymore. The entire specifications sheet for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has leaked and frankly, there is nothing left for Samsung to unveil. We had already seen the design of these phones earlier and now, we know what else is going to be inside. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus seem to be mild iterative upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 series.

The leaked report from WinFuture shows some of the official renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. along with the renders, we also have a detailed spec sheet of these two handsets. Some of the key takes from these leaked spec sheet includes:

- The Galaxy S23 will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz display whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. Both models will have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.

- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power both these devices and 8GB RAM will be standard here. The Galaxy S23 will offer 128GB or 256GB storage, whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus will offer 256GB or 512GB storage.

- The camera setup on both models will be a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The front 12MP camera is there for selfies.

- A 3900mAh battery will power the Galaxy S23, will have support for 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S23 Plus will have a 4700mAh battery and support 45W wired charging.

- Both phones will ship with Samsung's One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

- Both phones will use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, and have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S23 models leak ahead of launch

Based on the spec sheet, it seems that Samsung has only changed the rear design on the Galaxy S23 along with the chipset. The standard Galaxy S23 continues to have a slow 25W charging solution whereas the bigger Galaxy S23 Plus has the slightly faster 45W charging solution. Even the camera sensors seem to remain unchanged from the Galaxy S22 series.