Super iPhone 14 Plus deal! Nab 89900 iPhone for just 55999 on Flipkart

Flipkart’s amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 55999! Here’s how you can get it cheap.

If you've been looking for a new smartphone which offers flagship performance, excellent battery life, great cameras and a huge screen, then your search might have come to an end as the iPhone 14 Plus not only meets those requirements, it exceeds expectations. The iPhone 14 Plus, which launched late last year, is a new addition to Apple's iPhone lineup. It replaced the iPhone 13 Mini which has now been discontinued. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a different option for iPhone fans as it comes in the same 6.7-inch form factor as the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max without all the ‘Pro' features.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 55999. Initially, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 75999, giving you a huge Rs. 13901 discount on this flagship from Apple.

To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 55999! That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple.

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount!