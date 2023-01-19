    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Super iPhone 14 Plus deal! Nab 89900 iPhone for just 55999 on Flipkart

    Flipkart’s amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 55999! Here’s how you can get it cheap.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 14:04 IST
    iPhone 15 Ultra to be $200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max! Know what's on offer
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 Apple iPhone models are one of the most premium phones one can get considering the price range at which they are being launched. Also, after every latest launch, Apple decreases the price of its older iPhone models to make them accessible to larger masses. And now as per the latest details, Apple is expected to hike the price of its upcoming iPhone 15 series. If leaks are to be believed, Apple is going to charge you $200 more for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, the top end model that is expected to replace the Pro Max variant next year, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check the details below. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Several leaks and reports have been claiming that the iPhone 15 series is going to bring several new and amazing changes and that it will be better than the iPhone 14 series in all respects. The iPhone 14 series faced a bit of criticism as it did not undergo several changes or got many updates compared to the earlier iPhone 13 series. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Want to know the reason behind the $200 price hike of the iPhone 15 Ultra compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max? According to LeaksApplePro tweet, "iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max." According to a report by Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history." (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    4/5 The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can potentially rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model. Also, according to LeaksApplePro,  the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a minimum of 256GB, which is double the current 128GB entry point. (Bloomberg)
    iPhone
    5/5 Notably, Apple is most likely to hike the prices of all the variants of the iPhone 15 series due to the costlier manufacturing processes and raw materials. (AFP)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Get the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount on Flipkart this way. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    If you've been looking for a new smartphone which offers flagship performance, excellent battery life, great cameras and a huge screen, then your search might have come to an end as the iPhone 14 Plus not only meets those requirements, it exceeds expectations. The iPhone 14 Plus, which launched late last year, is a new addition to Apple's iPhone lineup. It replaced the iPhone 13 Mini which has now been discontinued. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a different option for iPhone fans as it comes in the same 6.7-inch form factor as the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max without all the ‘Pro' features.

    Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. Check out offer details here.

    iPhone 14 Plus discount

    The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 55999. Initially, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 75999, giving you a huge Rs. 13901 discount on this flagship from Apple.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

    iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

    Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

    This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 55999! That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple.

    B0BDK62STN

    iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

    Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

    The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 14:03 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Super iPhone 14 Plus deal! Nab 89900 iPhone for just 55999 on Flipkart
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation