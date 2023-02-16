Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more

Expanding its already portfolio of affordable smartphones, Tecno is expected to introduce another addition in the form of Tecno Pop 7 Pro. The company already has a vast number of affordable smartphones in its portfolio such as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, Tecno Spark Power 2 and more. Owned by China's Transsion Holdings, Tecno has already launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in African markets last week. After this, Tecno teased the launch of the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India via Twitter.

Check out Tecno Pop 7 Pro's expected features, price and specs.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Expected features and specifications

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is expected to launch in the Indian markets with the same specs as its African counterpart. The African variant features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone has a 13MP AI powered dual camera setup at the back. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP shooter in the front.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro also has dual-sim support. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro offers up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone also offers the Extended RAM 2.0 feature which can be used to increase the RAM to 7GB.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. For security, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition. Other features include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio and more.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in the African markets at a price tag of NGN 64,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 11400. The Indian pricing of the smartphone is expected to be similar, and it is expected to be launched in three colours - Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue.