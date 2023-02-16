    Trending News

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more

    Tecno is expected to launch yet another affordable smartphone in the form of the Tecno Pop 7 Pro. Check Tecno Pop 7 Pro’s price, specs, availability and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 13:11 IST
    In Pics: Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition priced at Rs. 20999 on launch
    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition
    1/5 The Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December, except for the design and new theme which matches the Coca-Cola aesthetics. For example, you can choose icons and an official Coca-Cola ringtone. (realme)
    image caption
    2/5 Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.  (realme)
    image caption
    3/5 For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor. Even the dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone.  (realme)
    image caption
    4/5 The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is packaged in a special set that includes the charger and cable, along with some special gifts to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands. The box includes stickers and a SIM ejector pin which is designed just like a can opener of coke.  (realme)
    image caption
    5/5 The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at Rs. 20999 in India for the 8GB RAM option. Its limited-time flash sale begins today in India through Realme channels and Flipkart, so you need to hurry to nab it. It is important to note that the original Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 18999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. After this, the first sale will begin on 14th February at 12:00 PM.  (realme)
    Tecno Pop 7 Pro
    View all Images
    Tecno Pop 7 Pro is set for launch today, February 16. (Tecno)

    Expanding its already portfolio of affordable smartphones, Tecno is expected to introduce another addition in the form of Tecno Pop 7 Pro. The company already has a vast number of affordable smartphones in its portfolio such as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, Tecno Spark Power 2 and more. Owned by China's Transsion Holdings, Tecno has already launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in African markets last week. After this, Tecno teased the launch of the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India via Twitter.

    Check out Tecno Pop 7 Pro's expected features, price and specs.

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Expected features and specifications

    The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is expected to launch in the Indian markets with the same specs as its African counterpart. The African variant features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone has a 13MP AI powered dual camera setup at the back. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP shooter in the front.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro also has dual-sim support. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro offers up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone also offers the Extended RAM 2.0 feature which can be used to increase the RAM to 7GB.

    The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. For security, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition. Other features include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio and more.

    Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Pricing and Availability

    The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in the African markets at a price tag of NGN 64,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 11400. The Indian pricing of the smartphone is expected to be similar, and it is expected to be launched in three colours - Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 13:11 IST
