    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Unbelievable Price Drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just 49999 on Flipkart

    Get your hands on the amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just Rs. 49999, courtesy of this latest Flipkart offer. Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 19:24 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
    View all Images
    There’s an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. (Samsung)

    Despite the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus remains one of the best smartphones in the market with a large display, great cameras and fast processor. Thus, if you find the Galaxy S23 series too heavy on your pockets, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at a lower price.

    Although it is still usually priced at a premium, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a dip. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart. Here's how.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999!

    B09SH9DVL3

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 19:24 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Unbelievable Price Drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just 49999 on Flipkart
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more