Unbelievable Price Drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just 49999 on Flipkart

Despite the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus remains one of the best smartphones in the market with a large display, great cameras and fast processor. Thus, if you find the Galaxy S23 series too heavy on your pockets, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at a lower price.

Although it is still usually priced at a premium, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a dip. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.