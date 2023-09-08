Vivo iQOO 12 hit by big leak! Top specifications revealed

For tech enthusiasts, the rest of the year is set to be an exciting one as a number of big launch events are expected. The smartphone brand Vivo is also speculated to launch the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro smartphones at the year-end. According to speculation, there is still quite some time left for the launch event to take place, however, there are various rumors about these smartphones and one leak has revealed a number of specifications. Take a look at what can we expect from iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro.

Expected Specifications

According to the earlier rumors these smartphones were expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and support fast wired and wireless charging. As per the recent reports by Gizmo China, a tipster, Digital Chat Station, has leaked some more specifications of the iQOO 12 smartphones. The leak suggests that the devices will get a 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED panel that offers a 2K resolution.

Camera Specifications

The recent leak mentions the OmniVision OV64B periscope zoom camera, It is not specified but, there is a possibility that the camera sensor would only be available for iQOO 12 Pro. This can be a great feature for this premium smartphone.

Other features

If we talk about the body of the iQOO 12 series, then there are chances that it can feature a metal build. It is also expected to support 200W fast charging. This smartphone series can get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C 3.x port. Looking at the past reports of the Digital Chat Station, the recent speculations can have some credibility.

The leak also suggests that the topmost configuration of the iQOO 12 Pro can come with 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. These smartphone series Pro can possibly run Origin OS 4.0 based on Android 14.

It should be kept in mind that no matter how credible the source is, these are just speculations and should not be believed blindly. Vivo is yet to release the official reports about the launch date of these smartphones and their specifications. It would be exciting to witness what VIVO actually ends up offering this time with its new line-up.