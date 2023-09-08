Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a $100 price hike, says expert

Apple event 2023 September: Experts believe that there will be a $100 price hike in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 12:59 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price, Camera, Display, Chipset, and more
iPhone 15
1/5 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max launch is expected to happen on September 12 at the Apple event. The Apple launch event is expected to roll out four new iPhones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is expected that there will be two smartwatch launches as well, which are Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Let’s have a look at what iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store for its users in terms of price, camera, display, and more. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max Design: The phone may come with a titanium frame that will reduce its weight considerably. There might be a new Action button, which will replace the current Mute button. All iPhone 15 models will have Dynamic Island. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get smaller bezels as well. In terms of display, it may get a similar size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch display. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/5 Camera: All iPhone 15 models will feature a 48MP camera. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a new periscope camera which may enhance the zoom range. Some leaks have suggested that iPhone 15 Pro Max camera may have a 10x zoom, others say 5x. It may also feature a Sony IMX-803 image sensor. Additionally, it will also come with an ultra-wide Camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
4/5 Performance: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with a faster A17 Bionic chipset with a 3-nanometer node. As per Macrumor reports, it will improve processing performance by 10 to 15 percent. This may also result in battery saving too. Additionally, the Pro models may be coupled with an 8GB of RAM. The chip will likely make iPhone 15 Pro Max the fastest phone in the world. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
5/5 Price: The iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is highly likely as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone price may be hiked by as much as $100 to $200. However, the specs and price are based on leaks and the original details will be revealed at the Apple event. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Know what this expert has to say about the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple 2023 event date is September 12. (AFP)

The Apple iPhone 15 series is about to launch on September 12, 2023, at the Apple launch event. So far, we have gathered numerous leaks about its specs, features, price, etc. However, the most debated topic about the upcoming launch is the price of the new iPhone 15 series. Various leaks suggest that this year we may expect a huge price hike, but there are no official reports from Apple. Recently, an Apple analyst reported that the iPhone 15 Pro version might receive a price hike. Apple 2023 event date is September 12.

Price of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

According to Apple analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush (Via 9To5Mac), the the iPhone 15 price (standard version) is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which were priced at $799 and $899. Now, Dan suggests that Apple may be increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. T

This is not the first time any analyst or tipster has reported the chances of a price hike. Apple CEO Tim Cook also mentioned in the quarterly earnings call that, “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.” With that said, Apple has significantly made improvements and innovations with each new iPhone. The Pro versions are expected to get substantial upgrades that may encourage buyers to invest even with a price hike.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of comparison with iPhone 15 predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro model started at a price of $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099.

Ives also reports that over 1.2 billion iPhone owners worldwide have not bought a new iPhone in four years or longer. This data has been speculated as the reason for people to upgrade their smartphones with the new generation of iPhones.

Now it's a matter of time before Apple will officially release the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event. The Apple new launch 2023 announcement will take place on September 12, 2023, where we'll get to know the exact pricing of the products along with their specifications, features, design, and more.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 12:48 IST
