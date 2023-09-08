Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a $100 price hike, says expert

The Apple iPhone 15 series is about to launch on September 12, 2023, at the Apple launch event. So far, we have gathered numerous leaks about its specs, features, price, etc. However, the most debated topic about the upcoming launch is the price of the new iPhone 15 series. Various leaks suggest that this year we may expect a huge price hike, but there are no official reports from Apple. Recently, an Apple analyst reported that the iPhone 15 Pro version might receive a price hike. Apple 2023 event date is September 12.

Price of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

According to Apple analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush (Via 9To5Mac), the the iPhone 15 price (standard version) is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which were priced at $799 and $899. Now, Dan suggests that Apple may be increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. T

This is not the first time any analyst or tipster has reported the chances of a price hike. Apple CEO Tim Cook also mentioned in the quarterly earnings call that, “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.” With that said, Apple has significantly made improvements and innovations with each new iPhone. The Pro versions are expected to get substantial upgrades that may encourage buyers to invest even with a price hike.

In terms of comparison with iPhone 15 predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro model started at a price of $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099.

Ives also reports that over 1.2 billion iPhone owners worldwide have not bought a new iPhone in four years or longer. This data has been speculated as the reason for people to upgrade their smartphones with the new generation of iPhones.

Now it's a matter of time before Apple will officially release the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event. The Apple new launch 2023 announcement will take place on September 12, 2023, where we'll get to know the exact pricing of the products along with their specifications, features, design, and more.