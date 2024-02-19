 Xiaomi 14 Ultra set to launch; Know what it will bring for users | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra set to launch; Know what it will bring for users

Xiaomi's new phone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is set to launch in China on February 22, with global debut at MWC 2024. Exciting features revealed!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 19:18 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
View all Images
Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China on February 22nd, with a global debut at MWC 2024. (@leijun)

Xiaomi enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra is poised to make its grand entrance in China on February 22nd, with a global unveiling set to take place at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona later this month. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased fans by confirming the handset's design, color choices, and offering a glimpse into its formidable camera capabilities.

In a recent Weibo post, the tech giant disclosed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be revealed in China at 7 pm local time on February 22nd (4:30 pm IST). A dedicated event page is already live on Xiaomi's China website, heightening the anticipation among eager fans. Additionally, the smartphone is slated to take center stage at the MWC 2024, where it will be presented alongside the base Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models on February 25th.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO, took to X to confirm that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available in sophisticated Black and pristine White color options. The design, showcased in images shared by Jun, features a distinctive raised circular camera module on the faux-leather back panel, housing an impressive array of four rear camera sensors.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Anticipated Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a fingerprint reader under the screen, and a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera. Powering this beauty is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno GPU for sharp graphics. You might get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, running on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

When it comes to cameras, get ready for a photography powerhouse – a 50MP Sony LYT900 main camera, a 50MP 3.2x telephoto sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide snapper. The selfie camera is expected to have a 32MP lens. On the other hand, the smartphone might pack a 5,300mAh punch with super-fast 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. And of course, it's set to connect you with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 19:18 IST
