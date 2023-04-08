Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too

The mid-range smartphone segment is overflowing with some amazing options. Needless to say competition is tough. Nothing Phone 1, iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno 8 are just a few names on top of the list. In this fiercely competitive market, Samsung has recently launched its latest offering, the Galaxy A34 5G. So, does the South Korean company's smartphone stand up to its Chinese rivals? Here's what we discovered about the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Design

Gracefully minimalistic! Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. You may actually want to flaunt it! The Galaxy A34 features an identical triple camera setup as that of the Galaxy S23, without any noticeable module protrusion. The camera lenses are surrounded by metal rings, adding to the device's overall look. Samsung has also taken a subtle approach to branding this time around while keeping the minimalistic pattern alive throughout the rear.

Does it look premium? Just about. However, its case is worsended by the fact that the back is made of plastic, which attracts smudges at ferocious speed. Apart from that, overall, it feels light and conformable to use with its subtly curved edges. Another important aspect of it is that Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Display

Here, Samsung Galaxy A34 is all good - a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Whether it's social media content, internet browsing, or OTT binge-watching, it offers a delightful user experience. Furthermore, the device manages to battle sunlight in a satisfactory manner without making the user strain to read. As far as the in-display fingerprint sensor is concerned, it works swiftly and efficiently.

However, the centred teardrop notch (just like its predecessor Galaxy A33) is somewhat disappointing, especially since one can find a couple of smartphones under the budget segment with a punch-hole design. Another letdown is the thick bezels, especially the chin, which is larger than that of its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, the Galaxy A34 boasts impressive performance, effortlessly handling a wide range of tasks. Whether it's browsing social media, streaming music and movies, multitasking, or playing games, the Galaxy A34 operates smoothly and without any slowdown problems. Even for gaming, it handled graphic-hungry games such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile with ease at medium graphic settings. The only downside is that after 30-40 minutes of gaming, the device may become slightly warm.

Running Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times and seamless animations. The interface is well-organized and all features are easily accessible. However, there are some pre-installed apps that may not be necessary, including several from Samsung, but the good news is that these can be easily uninstalled as needed. Additionally, there are numerous customization options and features to enhance your user experience.

To further enjoy your gaming sessions, binge-watching or listening to music, it gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. The 5G connectivity with the Airtel 5G has been satisfactory with good internet speed and absence of call drops.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup along with an LED flash at the back. Without a doubt, the primary camera captures images with abundant detail and contrast. However, I have noticed a slight colour alteration in most shots. On the other hand, the portrait mode impresses with its ability to produce natural-looking photos with accurate edge detection.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera is capable of capturing decent images in daylight but has room for improvement in low-light conditions. On the downside, the 5MP macro camera struggles without autofocus and has a low megapixel count, making it challenging to determine whether the subject is in focus. As a result, I would suggest using the 2x zoom feature of the primary camera, which captures more detailed pictures than the macro lens.

As for the 13MP selfie camera, no complaints here! It captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery

Thanks to its 5000mAh battery, Galaxy A34 boasts an excellent life. It can last more than a day on a single charge, provided power-hungry activities such as gaming and binge-watching are avoided. For regular usage, which includes calling, texting, social media browsing, and listening to music, the Galaxy A34 can last more than a day.

You won't find the adapter inside the box. However, it only supports 25W charging speed, which may seem sluggish compared to the rivals which offer up to 120W charging in this segment. I tested the Galaxy A54's charging speed with an available 30W adapter, and it took around 1.5 hours to reach 100 percent from the dead point.

Verdict

At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 has definitely emerged as one of the best options in the mid-range segment. Courtesy, powerful performance, long battery life, impressive portrait camera, and premium look. However, there are some shortcomings too – an outdated dew-drop design display with thick bezels and slow charging speed let it down.

Alternatively, you can find Nothing Phone (1) at a similar price with a better display, night photography, unique transparent design, and slightly better charging speed. Other than this, you can check iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno 8, and Realme 10 Pro Plus at an even cheaper price.

Having said that, with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – the Galaxy A34 5G is a great option to consider.