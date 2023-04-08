Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too

At a price of Rs. 30999, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has to tick a lot of the right boxes to beat tough competition from iQOO, Nothing, Oppo, and Realme. Does it manage to do that? Read on.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 13:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34
Spec heavy? Samsung Galaxy A34 5G packs MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, 48MP main camera, and 5000mAh battery. Only partially. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Spec heavy? Samsung Galaxy A34 5G packs MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, 48MP main camera, and 5000mAh battery. Only partially. (Divya / HT Tech)

The mid-range smartphone segment is overflowing with some amazing options. Needless to say competition is tough. Nothing Phone 1, iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno 8 are just a few names on top of the list. In this fiercely competitive market, Samsung has recently launched its latest offering, the Galaxy A34 5G. So, does the South Korean company's smartphone stand up to its Chinese rivals? Here's what we discovered about the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Design

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

Gracefully minimalistic! Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. You may actually want to flaunt it! The Galaxy A34 features an identical triple camera setup as that of the Galaxy S23, without any noticeable module protrusion. The camera lenses are surrounded by metal rings, adding to the device's overall look. Samsung has also taken a subtle approach to branding this time around while keeping the minimalistic pattern alive throughout the rear.

Does it look premium? Just about. However, its case is worsended by the fact that the back is made of plastic, which attracts smudges at ferocious speed. Apart from that, overall, it feels light and conformable to use with its subtly curved edges. Another important aspect of it is that Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Display

Here, Samsung Galaxy A34 is all good - a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Whether it's social media content, internet browsing, or OTT binge-watching, it offers a delightful user experience. Furthermore, the device manages to battle sunlight in a satisfactory manner without making the user strain to read. As far as the in-display fingerprint sensor is concerned, it works swiftly and efficiently.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

However, the centred teardrop notch (just like its predecessor Galaxy A33) is somewhat disappointing, especially since one can find a couple of smartphones under the budget segment with a punch-hole design. Another letdown is the thick bezels, especially the chin, which is larger than that of its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, the Galaxy A34 boasts impressive performance, effortlessly handling a wide range of tasks. Whether it's browsing social media, streaming music and movies, multitasking, or playing games, the Galaxy A34 operates smoothly and without any slowdown problems. Even for gaming, it handled graphic-hungry games such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile with ease at medium graphic settings. The only downside is that after 30-40 minutes of gaming, the device may become slightly warm.

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

Running Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times and seamless animations. The interface is well-organized and all features are easily accessible. However, there are some pre-installed apps that may not be necessary, including several from Samsung, but the good news is that these can be easily uninstalled as needed. Additionally, there are numerous customization options and features to enhance your user experience.

To further enjoy your gaming sessions, binge-watching or listening to music, it gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. The 5G connectivity with the Airtel 5G has been satisfactory with good internet speed and absence of call drops.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup along with an LED flash at the back. Without a doubt, the primary camera captures images with abundant detail and contrast. However, I have noticed a slight colour alteration in most shots. On the other hand, the portrait mode impresses with its ability to produce natural-looking photos with accurate edge detection.

Image Samples

See all photos
+2 more

Image Samples

See all photos
+0 more

The 8MP ultra-wide camera is capable of capturing decent images in daylight but has room for improvement in low-light conditions. On the downside, the 5MP macro camera struggles without autofocus and has a low megapixel count, making it challenging to determine whether the subject is in focus. As a result, I would suggest using the 2x zoom feature of the primary camera, which captures more detailed pictures than the macro lens.

As for the 13MP selfie camera, no complaints here! It captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery

Thanks to its 5000mAh battery, Galaxy A34 boasts an excellent life. It can last more than a day on a single charge, provided power-hungry activities such as gaming and binge-watching are avoided. For regular usage, which includes calling, texting, social media browsing, and listening to music, the Galaxy A34 can last more than a day.

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

You won't find the adapter inside the box. However, it only supports 25W charging speed, which may seem sluggish compared to the rivals which offer up to 120W charging in this segment. I tested the Galaxy A54's charging speed with an available 30W adapter, and it took around 1.5 hours to reach 100 percent from the dead point.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 (Divya / HT Tech)

At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 has definitely emerged as one of the best options in the mid-range segment. Courtesy, powerful performance, long battery life, impressive portrait camera, and premium look. However, there are some shortcomings too – an outdated dew-drop design display with thick bezels and slow charging speed let it down.

Alternatively, you can find Nothing Phone (1) at a similar price with a better display, night photography, unique transparent design, and slightly better charging speed. Other than this, you can check iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno 8, and Realme 10 Pro Plus at an even cheaper price.

Having said that, with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – the Galaxy A34 5G is a great option to consider.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 30,999/-
Product Name
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Premium design
  • Long battery life
  • Powerful performance
Cons
  • Outdated display
  • Slow charging
  • Missing charger
Specifications
  • Display
    6.6 inches Super AMOLED 120Hz
  • Battery
    5000mAh, 25W
  • Rear Cameras
    48MP+8MP+5MP
  • Front Camera
    13MP
  • OS
    Android 13, One UI 5.1
  • Chipset
    Mediatek Dimensity 1080

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 13:32 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Reviews Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets