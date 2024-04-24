GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game

A recent update to the GTA 6 mapping project, released on April 12, 2024, indicates a substantial increase in land area compared to previous versions. According to observations by GTAForums user lxr, the potential map size could be 2.55 times that of GTA 5. The mapping project, undertaken by enthusiasts, draws upon leaked information and official trailers to speculate on the layout of GTA 6's map.

The calculations within the project are based on units derived from Rockstar Games' proprietary game engine, RAGE, allowing for rough comparisons between the speculated map of the sequel and that of the 2013 title. However, it's essential to approach this data with caution.

Fan Speculations and Project Accuracy

The latest iteration of the GTA 6 mapping project, version 0.045, reportedly covers an area of 125 square kilometres, as noted by lxr. This estimate suggests a significant expansion over the landmass seen in GTA 5. Accompanying this observation is a comparison image showcasing the differences between the two maps.

While this mapping project remains speculative, it's worth noting that a similar fan-led initiative preceded the release of GTA 5 and was remarkably close to the official version. If the current project's estimations hold any accuracy, GTA 6 could represent a substantial advancement in map size compared to its predecessor.

Rockstar Games' Teasers and Fan Expectations

Although an official unveiling of the GTA 6 map is pending, Rockstar Games has already teased that the upcoming title will be the largest and most immersive entry in the Grand Theft Auto series to date. Additionally, there is speculation among fans that GTA 6 may feature multiple cities, a notion supported by previous leaks and reflected in the ongoing mapping project. Currently, it's confirmed that Vice City will be one of the locations within the GTA 6 map.

However, locations such as Port Gellhorn and Yorktown, mentioned in both the project and leaks, await official confirmation. Speculation suggests that these locales may be revealed in the second GTA 6 trailer, anticipated to coincide with the upcoming earnings call of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, scheduled for May 2024.