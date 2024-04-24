 GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game | Gaming News
GTA 6 mapping project reveals potential map size 2.55 times bigger than GTA 5. Fans speculate multiple cities. Official confirmation awaited.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 12:18 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6's potential map size surpasses GTA 5's, suggests fan-led mapping project. Rockstar Games yet to confirm. (Rockstar Games)

A recent update to the GTA 6 mapping project, released on April 12, 2024, indicates a substantial increase in land area compared to previous versions. According to observations by GTAForums user lxr, the potential map size could be 2.55 times that of GTA 5. The mapping project, undertaken by enthusiasts, draws upon leaked information and official trailers to speculate on the layout of GTA 6's map.

The calculations within the project are based on units derived from Rockstar Games' proprietary game engine, RAGE, allowing for rough comparisons between the speculated map of the sequel and that of the 2013 title. However, it's essential to approach this data with caution.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Fan Speculations and Project Accuracy

The latest iteration of the GTA 6 mapping project, version 0.045, reportedly covers an area of 125 square kilometres, as noted by lxr. This estimate suggests a significant expansion over the landmass seen in GTA 5. Accompanying this observation is a comparison image showcasing the differences between the two maps. 

While this mapping project remains speculative, it's worth noting that a similar fan-led initiative preceded the release of GTA 5 and was remarkably close to the official version. If the current project's estimations hold any accuracy, GTA 6 could represent a substantial advancement in map size compared to its predecessor.

Also read: GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

Rockstar Games' Teasers and Fan Expectations

Although an official unveiling of the GTA 6 map is pending, Rockstar Games has already teased that the upcoming title will be the largest and most immersive entry in the Grand Theft Auto series to date. Additionally, there is speculation among fans that GTA 6 may feature multiple cities, a notion supported by previous leaks and reflected in the ongoing mapping project. Currently, it's confirmed that Vice City will be one of the locations within the GTA 6 map.

Also read: GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want

However, locations such as Port Gellhorn and Yorktown, mentioned in both the project and leaks, await official confirmation. Speculation suggests that these locales may be revealed in the second GTA 6 trailer, anticipated to coincide with the upcoming earnings call of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, scheduled for May 2024.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 12:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets