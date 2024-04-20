 iPhone 16 launch: Here's what we know so far- release date, display, camera and more | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: Here's what we know so far- release date, display, camera and more

iPhone 16 launch is looming, stirring excitement with anticipated upgrades in display, design, and cameras. But what else can we expect? Here's what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 05:00 IST
iPhone 16 launch: Anticipation mounts as rumours swirl about Apple's iPhone 16 launch, promising smarter features and sleek design. (Unsplash)

 The buzz surrounding the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max is already reaching fever pitch in anticipation of their 2024 debut, despite the recent release of the iPhone 15 line just months ago. While the official unveiling is still some time away, speculation about the iPhone 16 series is rife, offering glimpses into what Apple may have in store for its next-generation smartphones.

Among the anticipated upgrades are enhanced camera capabilities, the introduction of a new 'Capture' button, and larger displays for the Pro models. Additionally, it's confirmed that the new iPhones will integrate support for Apple Vision Pro, the company's latest mixed-reality headset. Let's have a look at what we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. 

iPhone 16 Release Date 

September remains the golden month for Apple's iPhone launches, and the iPhone 16 is expected to follow suit. Historically, Apple tends to unveil its latest gadgets within the first two weeks of September, with pre-orders kicking off shortly after, leading to a subsequent general sale release. As such, we're eyeing either the 2nd or 3rd of September for the big reveal, with the phone possibly hitting shelves by the 13th or 20th of the same month.

iPhone 16 Expected Display

Notable changes are anticipated in the display department. Unlike previous iterations, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to feature varying screen sizes, with the Pro variants set to boast larger displays than their regular counterparts. Reports suggest sizes ranging from 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16 to over 6.8 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Manufacturing leaks hint at the adoption of new OLED technology with micro-lens array (MLA), promising brighter and more energy-efficient screens for the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 16 Design Rumours

The iPhone 16 is speculated to introduce new buttons, such as the 'Action' button from the iPhone 15 Pro, replacing the traditional mute switch. Rumours also swirl around the inclusion of a haptic 'Capture' button on the iPhone 16 Pro, enhancing the device's camera functionality.

Furthermore, a redesigned camera array, possibly adopting a stacked configuration, is expected to improve light capture and dynamic range, potentially bolstering performance, especially in low-light conditions.

iPhone 16 Expected Specifications

Insights into the iPhone 16's specifications hint at a continuation of RAM upgrades seen in previous models, with both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus expected to boast 8GB of RAM. However, concerns arise over reports suggesting the next-generation A17 Pro chip may sacrifice power efficiency for performance gains, potentially impacting battery life.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are slated to support Wi-Fi 7, offering significantly faster transfer speeds compared to the current Wi-Fi 6E standard.

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 series, enthusiasts eagerly await further details from Apple as the launch date draws nearer.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 05:00 IST
