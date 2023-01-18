 Panasonic T11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic T11

    Panasonic T11 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,520 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic T11 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic T11 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,520
    4 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Panasonic T11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 63.5 mm
    • 112.6 mm
    • 120 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • 63.69 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • July 15, 2013 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • T11
    • Panasonic
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Panasonic T11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic T11 in India?

    Panasonic T11 price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic T11?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic T11?

    What is the Panasonic T11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic T11 Waterproof?

    Panasonic T11