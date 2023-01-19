 Panasonic T50 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic T50

    Panasonic T50

    Panasonic T50 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,000 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic T50 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic T50 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27875/heroimage/panasonic-t50-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27875/images/Design/panasonic-t50-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27875/images/Design/panasonic-t50-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,000
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,000
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 4,390 M.R.P. ₹6,230
    Buy Now

    Panasonic T50 Price in India

    Panasonic T50 price in India starts at Rs.5,000. The lowest price of Panasonic T50 is Rs.4,390 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic T50 price in India starts at Rs.5,000. The lowest price of Panasonic T50 is Rs.4,390 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic T50 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1600 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 124.5 grams
    • 9.0 mm
    • Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, Midnight Blue
    • 133.1 mm
    • 66.5 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 62.92 %
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • No
    • March 22, 2016 (Official)
    • T50
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Panasonic
    • Sail UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6580M
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic T50 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic T50 in India?

    Panasonic T50 price in India at 6,760 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic T50?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic T50?

    What is the Panasonic T50 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic T50 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic T50