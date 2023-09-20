265-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks rushing towards Earth for close approach

Icon
5 asteroids have been observed hurtling towards Earth that will make very close approaches over the next few days, according to NASA. One of them is almost as big as a building, with a width of 265 feet! Know their speed, distance, size, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 15:45 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 SN1 - Asteroid 2023 SN1, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by today, September 20. The asteroid has a width of just 15 feet. It is travelling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour. The space rock will make its closest approach at just 332,000 kilometers, a distance that is even closer than the Moon is! (Pexels)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 RP9 – Asteroid 2023 RP9, which is almost 90 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 47678 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 881,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 RA8 – Asteroid 2023 RA8 will also make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. In terms of size, it is almost 65 feet and 144 feet wide. As per NASA, Asteroid 2023 RA8 will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 23719 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 ST – Yet another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 ST will make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, September 21. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 118 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of just 818,522 kilometers and a blistering speed of nearly 82761 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 SJ – Asteroid 2023 SJ, with a width between 118 feet and 265 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 21. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 59341 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of about 6.4 million kilometers. (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 20 Sep, 15:44 IST
Tags:

