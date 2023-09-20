265-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks rushing towards Earth for close approach
5 asteroids have been observed hurtling towards Earth that will make very close approaches over the next few days, according to NASA. One of them is almost as big as a building, with a width of 265 feet! Know their speed, distance, size, and other details.
First Published Date: 20 Sep, 15:44 IST
