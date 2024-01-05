Icon
Home Photos NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details

NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details

NASA has revealed the orbits of 5 asteroids that will be coming very close to Earth over the next few days. One of them is as big as a stadium! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 15:54 IST
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2024 AC - The first asteroid to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 AC, and it will do so on January 6. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 85 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24444 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2024 AC - The first asteroid to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 AC, and it will do so on January 6. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 85 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24444 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 YX1 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YX1, and it will also pass by Earth on January 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51520 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 YX1 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YX1, and it will also pass by Earth on January 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51520 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2002 AY1 – Asteroid 2002 AY1 will pass by Earth on January 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 720 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 62421 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
4/5 Asteroid 2002 AY1 – Asteroid 2002 AY1 will pass by Earth on January 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 720 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 62421 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XN13 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XN13 will pass Earth on January 9. According to NASA, this 26 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 5177 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XN13 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XN13 will pass Earth on January 9. According to NASA, this 26 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 5177 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
First Published Date: 05 Jan, 15:54 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
A solar storm could be sparked as a result of X-class solar flares expected to hit Earth today, NASA says. Check details.
Solar storm warning: Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares today, NASA says
05 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AC belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
Apollo group asteroid to come as close as 2.3 mn km to Earth; NASA reveals its speed, size, and more
05 January 2024
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare with its suite of advanced instruments.
Sun sparks solar storm, causes radio blackouts on Earth; NASA SDO reveals reason and affected regions
04 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AD4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
Car-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 January 2024
NASA SDO captured the solar flare on December 31. Know details.
NASA's SDO snaps strongest solar flare since 2017, sparking radio blackouts on Earth
03 January 2024
Asteroid 2019 KK5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
310-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, distance, and more
03 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon