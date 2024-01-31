Icon
Home Photos NASA says Asteroid 2024 BY will pass Earth at 2.5mn km today; Check size, speed and other details

NASA says Asteroid 2024 BY will pass Earth at 2.5mn km today; Check size, speed and other details

With the help of its advanced space and ground-based telescopes, NASA has shed light on a close call with an asteroid that will pass Earth closely soon. Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the US Space Agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 10:48 IST
asteroid
As per the details issued by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2024 BY is expected to pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, February 1. It is one of the two asteroids that will pass Earth on that day, alongside Asteroid 2003 BM4. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
This asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 2.5 million kilometers. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 19332 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)! (Pixabay)
image caption
asteroid
It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. (Pixabay)
asteroids
According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2024 BY has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on January 11, 1932, at a distance of approximately 30 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 71 million kilometers on May 19, 2027. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2024 BY has a width of almost 63 feet, making it almost as big as a house. It is bigger than the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over the Russian city in 2013 and caused damage to thousands of buildings. However, it is not big enough to pose any danger to Earth and has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 31 Jan, 10:48 IST
Tags:

