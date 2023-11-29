 Samsung Galaxy J1 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy J1

Samsung Galaxy J1

Samsung Galaxy J1 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,290 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC7727S Processor , 1850 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J1 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J1 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
SamsungGalaxyJ1_Display_4.3inches(10.92cm)
SamsungGalaxyJ1_FrontCamera_2MP
SamsungGalaxyJ1_RAM_512MBBelow
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P24510/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-j1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyJ1_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P24510/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-j1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyJ1_4
1/5 SamsungGalaxyJ1_Display_4.3inches(10.92cm)
2/5 SamsungGalaxyJ1_FrontCamera_2MP"
3/5 SamsungGalaxyJ1_RAM_512MBBelow"
4/5 SamsungGalaxyJ1_3"
View all Images 5/5 SamsungGalaxyJ1_4"
Key Specs
₹6,290
4 GB Below
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Spreadtrum SC7727S
5 MP
2 MP
1850 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
512 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy J1 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy J1 in India is Rs. 6,290.  This is the Samsung Galaxy J1 base model with 512 MB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy J1 in India is Rs. 6,290.  This is the Samsung Galaxy J1 base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and White.

Samsung Galaxy J1

(512 MB Below RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Black, Blue, White
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy J1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Spreadtrum SC7727S
  • 1850 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
  • 1850 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 68.2 mm
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 8.9 mm
  • 122 grams
  • 129 mm
Display
  • No
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 59.82 %
  • 217 ppi
  • TFT
General
  • February 11, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400 MP
  • Spreadtrum SC7727S
  • 512 MB Below
Sensors
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • 4 GB Below
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Samsung
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
icon3% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconMint
amazon
₹99,999 ₹102,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy J1 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Icon12 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Icy Blue
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconWhite
Samsung Mobiles Icon
Samsung Galaxy J1 Competitors
Icon
Nokia 301
  • Icon64 MB RAM
  • Icon256 MB Storage
  • IconBlack
₹6,169
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy J1 Nokia 301
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Midnight Black
I smart I1 Thunder
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Sea Blue

Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Samsung Galaxy J1 News

Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23
Organize your Samsung Galaxy S23 home screen experience with Stacked Widgets, Know how to
28 Nov 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
From iQOO Neo 7 Pro to TECNO Camon 20 Premier, check out these top 10 smartphones under 50000
26 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with flat screen and thicker sides? Check what reports have revealed
25 Nov 2023
Catch a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A54's new white color.
Samsung Galaxy A54 launched; Price, color, chip, camera, battery, offers, more
23 Nov 2023
Tecno Phantom V Foldq
Get hefty discounts on top smartphones! Check Amazon deals on Techno Phantom V Fold, X2, more
23 Nov 2023
Check out the new orchid violet color that has been unveiled for the Samsung Galaxy F34.
New Samsung Galaxy F34 orchid violet color variant unveiled
23 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy J1 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J1 in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy J1 price in India at 6,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7727S; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1850 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J1? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J1? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy J1 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy J1 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹79,900
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹18,899
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Titanium Grey
₹34,290
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy J1