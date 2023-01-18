 Samsung Galaxy M02 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M02

    Samsung Galaxy M02 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M02 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M02 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy M02 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M02 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 206 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164 mm
    • Black, Blue, Grey, Red
    • 75.9 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 81.95 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy M02
    • No
    • February 8, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 28 nm
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 22.4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M02