 Samsung Galaxy On5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy On5

    Samsung Galaxy On5

    Samsung Galaxy On5 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy On5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy On5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26781/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-on5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26781/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-on5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26781/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-on5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26781/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-on5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,499 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy On5 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy On5 price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy On5 is Rs.7,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy On5 price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy On5 is Rs.7,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy On5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2600 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • F2.1
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    Design
    • 142.3 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 149 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • 72.1 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • TFT
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.02 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy On5
    • November 3, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.551 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1.5 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 4.3 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy On5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy On5 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy On5 price in India at 8,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy On5?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy On5?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy On5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy On5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy On5