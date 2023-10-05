 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabA10.5_Capacity_7300mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA10.5_RAM_3GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA10.5_ScreenSize_10.5inches(26.67cm)
Key Specs
₹29,990
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
529 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Grey. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
35% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, S-Pen in Box, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Mystic Black
₹49,999 ₹32,475
Buy Now

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Competitors

31% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 6 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Mist Blue
₹28,999 ₹41,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Xiaomi Pad 6 256gb
OnePlus Pad Go
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Twin Mint
₹19,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Oneplus Pad Go
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹32,490
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹29,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7300 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

  • Height

    260 mm

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Weight

    529 grams

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Grey

  • Width

    161.1 mm

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.59 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A 10.5

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    December 18, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 400 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 5