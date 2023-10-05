 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
Android v12
7040 mAh
4 GB
467 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE in India is Rs. 29,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 26,190.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue and Oxford Gray. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 42 Hours(3G)

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • TalkTime

    Up to 42 Hours(3G)

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Weight

    467 grams

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Colours

    Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray

  • Width

    154.3 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    June 29, 2022 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

  • Graphics

    Adreno 618

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 45.8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
