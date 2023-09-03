 Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB

Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹34,999
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
Android v11
7700 mAh
8 GB
520 grams
Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 34,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black

Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
₹33,494
34% off

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 (11.2 Inch OLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 8200 mAh Battery, Corning Gorilla Glass)
₹50,000 ₹32,999
45% off

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (29.21 cm

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (29.21 cm (11.5 inch), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi + LTE), Slate Grey, OLED Screen, JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Ultra Slim 5.8 mm, 8600 mAH Battery
₹60,000 ₹32,990
Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Honor V8 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Orange
₹30,890
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹32,490
Moto Tab G62
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Google Pixel Tablet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Porcelain
₹40,890
Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v3.0, 20W

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Weight

    520 grams

  • Width

    163 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    258 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.9 %

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab P11 5G 256GB

  • Launch Date

    January 13, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb