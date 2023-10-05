 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabS6LiteLTE_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS6LiteLTE_Ram_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS6LiteLTE_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34908/heroimage/138471-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS6LiteLTE_3
Key Specs
₹31,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
7040 mAh
4 GB
467 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹31,999 11% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE in India is Rs. 31,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE can be purchased for Rs. 31,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Oxford Grey, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. ...Read More

11% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi +4G Tablet, Blue
₹35,999 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock
20% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE,Chiffon Pink + 2 Pack Tempered
₹37,998 ₹30,448
Buy Now
17% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inches, S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE,Chiffon Pink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inches, S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE,Chiffon Pink
₹35,999 ₹29,790
Buy Now
16% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue
₹33,999 ₹28,499
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 51 Hours(4G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 51 Hours(4G)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Weight

    467 grams

  • Width

    154.3 mm

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Colours

    Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2020 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/d/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G72 MP3

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 9 Octa

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 48.8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹32,490
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
27% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹26,190 ₹35,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Realme Pad X
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 12 4
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
₹35,390
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 12 4

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Lte