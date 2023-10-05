Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64GB LTE in India is Rs. 23,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64GB LTE can be purchased for Rs. 22,900. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64GB LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Pink Gold and Gray. ...Read More Read Less