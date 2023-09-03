 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen is a Android v12L tablet, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 8200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹32,999
11.2 inches (28.45 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v12L
8200 mAh
8 GB
480 grams
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen in India is Rs. 32,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8200 mAh

  • Display

    11.2" (28.45 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • Capacity

    8200 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Width

    166.6 mm

  • Weight

    480 grams

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Height

    263.6 mm

  • Thickness

    6.8 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen Size

    11.2 inches (28.45 cm)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2560 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.3 %

  • Operating System

    Android v12L

  • Launch Date

    October 17, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-G77 MC9

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Kompanio 1300T

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
