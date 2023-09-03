Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen in India is Rs. 32,999. This is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.