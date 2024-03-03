 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 5g 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 55,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 03 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 55,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 55,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 5g 256gb Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 69 Hours(4G)

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Weight

    524 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.99 %

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1440 x 2304 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G 256GB

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 218 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Samsung Tablets

