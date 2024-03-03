 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 44,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 03 March 2024
₹44,999
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
6 GB
524 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G in India is Rs. 44,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G can be purchased for Rs. 44,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 5g Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 69 Hours(4G)

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    524 grams

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Screen Resolution

    1440 x 2304 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.99 %

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 100 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

