 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 46,590 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE_Capacity_8000mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE_RAM_6GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE_ScreenSize_10.9inches(27.69cm)
Key Specs
₹46,590
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
6 GB
524 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹44,999 18% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE in India is Rs. 46,590.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE can be purchased for Rs. 44,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: . ...Read More

8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now
8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now
8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.7 mm

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    524 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    1440 x 2304 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.99 %

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    October 1, 2023 (Unofficial)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Competitors

Realme Pad X 5G 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹44,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Realme Pad X 5g 128gb
13% OFF
OnePlus Pad
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Halo Green
₹34,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Oneplus Pad
Google Pixel Tablet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Porcelain
₹40,890
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Google Pixel Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹32,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe