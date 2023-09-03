 Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoYogaTab11_Capacity_7500mAh
LenovoYogaTab11_Ram_4GB
Key Specs
₹36,990
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7500 mAh
4 GB
655 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 in India is Rs. 36,990.  This is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 20W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Width

    169 mm

  • Weight

    655 grams

  • Height

    256.8 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    79.36 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Yoga Tab 11

  • Launch Date

    October 21, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-G76 MC4

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G90T

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Yoga Tab 11