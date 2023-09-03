Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.