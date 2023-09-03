Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 now with free delivery.