5 things about AI you may have missed today: Daenerys’ Kerala wedding to AI drone, check them all

AI Roundup: These are some of the most interesting news around artificial intelligence. Bill Gates warned that AI could end the need for people to use search engines. AI traffic system in India issues 400 e-challans.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 21:33 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, June 2. (Unsplash)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, June 2. (Unsplash)

The biggest news around the world of AI is still the unexpected rise of Nvidia as it breached the $1 trillion value mark. However, there are far more interesting stories that are constantly developing in this space. For example, an AI traffic system in India issued as many as 400 e-challan in a single day. In separate news, Bill Gates has warned that AI could spell the end of search engines like Google and shopping platforms like Amazon. This and more in our today's AI roundup.

AI traffic system issues 400 e-challans in a day

According to a report by Times of India, AI-enabled smart signal systems were installed in the city of Panaji on June 1. In just one day since the installation, the system has issued 400 e-challans for those who violated the traffic rules. Interestingly, 315 of the total violations were around not wearing seatbelts while 85 of them were for helmetless riding.

Nearly 4000 people lost jobs because of AI

The monthly report by Challenger has highlighted that nearly 4000 people have lost their jobs in the US due to artificial intelligence. This is the first time this report has mentioned AI as the reason behind layoffs. Notably, many experts and researchers in the space have highlighted that AI could be the leading cause of job loss in the near future.

AI artist reimagines Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen's wedding in Kerala

Digital artist Gokul Pillai has taken an interesting angle to test the capabilities of text-to-image AI platforms. In a post on Instagram, he has reimagined the world of Game of Thrones. Popular characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen who unfortunately could not be wedded in the show have finally gotten their grand wedding in Kerala. In a series of images, Pillai has shown how the world would look like if they had a big, fat, Indian wedding.

US Air Force denies running AI simulation where drone killed an operator

It has been reported that an AI simulation by US Air Force caused a drone to go rogue and kill the operator himself. However, according to a report by Guardian, US Air Force has now denied that it ever ran a simulation like that.

Bill Gates warns AI could spell the end of search engines

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has issued a grim warning for search engines and shopping portals in the light of AI rise. In a recent AI Forward event hosted by Goldman Sachs and SV Ange, he said that with the advancement in artificial intelligence, people would simply stop visiting search engines. “You will never go to a productivity site, you'll never go to Amazon again,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Google and Amazon really need to be worried about the rise of AI considering that they too are looking at taking leading roles in powering AI revolution.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 21:33 IST
