5 Things about AI you may have missed today: IIT Kanpur takes AI to telemedicine, big boost for AI skills in China, more

AI roundup: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently on his Asia tour where he met LG Electronics executives in South Korea. The discussions included partnerships to expand mixed reality devices and AI development; in a move that has shocked the tech world, Apple makes AI a priority and abandons its plans for developing self-driving cars. Reports say many employees from the project will be shifted to the iPhone maker's artificial intelligence (AI) division.

Mark Zuckerberg plans to develop mixed reality devices with LG

Today, Mark Zuckerberg had a meeting with LG Electronics executives, CEO William Cho and parent company LG Corp COO Kwon Bong-seok in South Korea. The discussion was largely about building partnerships in expanding mixed reality devices. During the meeting, Cho expressed his interest in Meta's large language model-based AI technology and future AI cooperation, according to a Reuters report.

2. Apple's electric car project cancelled as it focuses on AI

Apple's project Titan which included the vision of building electric cars has been cancelled. The project included more than 2000 employees who now will be shifted to the iPhone's AI division. The company had already spent billions of dollars on research and development. According to reports, the decision was taken to focus on building Apple's generative AI and mixed reality products. Bloomberg report highlighted that the decision was long overdue and now it was finally made official to the employees on Tuesday.

3. IIT Kanpur collaborates with UP government to improve telemedicine services using AI

Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur partnered with the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh to build advanced telemedicine facilities with the help of AI. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed which highlights the enhancement of “quality of telemedicine services, implementing AI-based solutions to address population health impact,” according to a Moneycontrol report.

4. Krutrim AI chatbot provides funny and incorrect responses

Krutrim AI chatbot was launched recently. It is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by Ola-backed startup Krutrim Si Designs. However, in just a few days it started to make headlines for its weird and incorrect responses. Users have been sharing screenshots on social media platforms showcasing funny answers the chatbot generated. The tool said, “The 1983 Cricket World Cup was won by the West Indies” and “Hillary Clinton won the 2014 US Presidential Elections,” according to a Moneycontrol report. Not just that, it even crowned Ather 450X Gen 3 as the best e-scooter and not that of Ola Electric. Notably, Ather is a rival of Ola.

5. China offers massive salaries to engineers with GenAI skills

Employers in China are offering huge salaries to engineers with AI skills. A Computer vision engineer with GenAI skills is being offered 480,000 yuan, approximately 66,674 USD. A study also reported that GenAI skills demand has increased by 179 percent in the first 10 months of 2023 and 60 percent of companies prefer their employees to have advanced generative AI skills. People with less technical roles and having GenAI skills are also offered higher salaries, according to two-thirds higher than the 290,000 yuan earned by their peers without such knowledge, according to a report by Chinese recruitment agency Liepin.

Also, read other top stories today:

