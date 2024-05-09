Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more

Amazon announced the new Fire TV Stick 4K in India today which has an affordable price and some eye-catching features. The Fire Stick is capable of providing 4K content with UltraHD, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture quality. Amazon claims that the new Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful streaming stick in the entire series and previous generations. If you are looking for a feature-filled Fire Stick for your TV, then check what the newly launched TV stick has in store for you.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is equipped with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor for easy navigation, quick launch, and providing a seamless viewing experience. The Fire Stick supports the Alexa Voice Remote which can be used for finding content, launching apps, and controlling content via voice prompts. The remote includes a pre-set app, TV power and volume buttons. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K has the ability to wirelessly connect to their Echo smart speakers via the Alexa app.

The Fire TV Stick offers more than 12000 apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema which can be installed through Appstore. It also supports free streaming apps such as MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player. In addition to popular streaming apps, users can also enjoy live TV channels such as Colors, Zee, Sony, Star, Discovery, News18, and others from the DTH set-top-box, making your viewing experience customised. These are some of the listed features of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Know more about its pricing and availability in the online and offline stores.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K price and availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs.5999. Interest buyers can pre-order the product from Amazon.in. However, the shipping will officially begin on May 13. You can also check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from May 13, 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!