 Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more

Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched in India at Rs.5999. Check out features, apps availability, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 15:28 IST
Icon
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more
1/5 WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
Amazon launched new Fire TV Stick 4K in India at Rs.5999: What’s new, check features and more
icon View all Images
You can pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K from today, check details. (Amazon)

Amazon announced the new Fire TV Stick 4K in India today which has an affordable price and some eye-catching features. The Fire Stick is capable of providing 4K content with UltraHD, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture quality. Amazon claims that the new Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful streaming stick in the entire series and previous generations. If you are looking for a feature-filled Fire Stick for your TV, then check what the newly launched TV stick has in store for you.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is equipped with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor for easy navigation, quick launch, and providing a seamless viewing experience. The Fire Stick supports the Alexa Voice Remote which can be used for finding content, launching apps, and controlling content via voice prompts. The remote includes a pre-set app, TV power and volume buttons. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K has the ability to wirelessly connect to their Echo smart speakers via the Alexa app.

The Fire TV Stick offers more than 12000 apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema which can be installed through Appstore. It also supports free streaming apps such as MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player. In addition to popular streaming apps, users can also enjoy live TV channels such as Colors, Zee, Sony, Star, Discovery, News18, and others from the DTH set-top-box, making your viewing experience customised. These are some of the listed features of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Know more about its pricing and availability in the online and offline stores.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K price and availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs.5999. Interest buyers can pre-order the product from Amazon.in. However, the shipping will officially begin on May 13. You can also check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from May 13, 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 15:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch google wallet launched for indian users: know what makes it different from google pay how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason openai developing a tool to spot deepfakes and ai-generated images- check details did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works whatsapp may bring account restriction feature- know what it’s about and how it will work this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 9: Tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
OnePlus 13 may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak
OnePlus 13 may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak
After OnePlus, Mobile retailers in South India are now angry with Poco- Here’s all details
After OnePlus, Mobile retailers in South India are now angry with Poco- Here’s all details

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets